Barcelona condemn fan El Clasico protests aimed at Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have criticised a section of their fans for targeting Ronald Koeman outside the Camp Nou tonight.

Koeman’s side slipped to a 2-1 El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid in Catalonia with the Dutchman continuing to come under pressure for his poor performance this season.

Hundreds of La Blaugrana supporters gathered outside the stadium to chant against Koeman after the game with videos on social media showing the extent of the protests.

Koeman’s car was surrounded by a swarm of fans as he drove home from the game with ugly scenes continuing for several minutes.

Barcelona have reacted to the situation with an official statement confirming their intention to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Local police are also investigating the scenes with an update expected in the coming days.

Koeman’s position is unlikely to be resolved immediately with the former defender expected to be in charge for the midweek trip to Rayo Vallecano.

