Osasuna move into second in La Liga despite Granada draw

In form Osasuna have moved up to second place in La Liga overnight despite a drawing 1-1 at home to Granada.

The Navarran side have racked up some impressive results in recent weeks with this result stretching their unbeaten run to four games in league action.

Both sides struggled to create much in a tight opening 45 minutes in Pamplona as Chimy Avila’s close range finish put the hosts ahead in first half stoppage time.

"He really is back!" 🗣️ Chimy Avila picks up where he left off last week as he's in the goals once again for Osasuna 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fPZzNIf9ww — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 22, 2021

Osasuna looked to press home their advantage after the restart with Roberto Torres and Ruben Rochina coming close to a second goal.

However, Cote’s late red card opened the door for a late Granada equaliser, with Sergio Herrera’s error gifting them a chance, and Angel Montoro slotting home into a empty net.

WHAT A GOAL! 😱😱 Angel Montoro catches Sergio Herrera off his line and floats one over his head from way out for a Granada equaliser against Osasuna 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fVVwibkFGk — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 22, 2021

Osasuna will keep a close eye on results elsewhere this weekend but they could remain inside the European spots if things fall in their favour in the next 48 hours.

