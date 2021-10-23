Luis Suarez wants Atletico Madrid extension beyond 2022

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez wants to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the 2021/22 season.

Suarez joined Los Rojiblancos in a controversial deal from Barcelona ahead of the 2020/21 campaign before going on to play a huge role in their La Liga title win in 2021.

The Uruguayan rolled back the years with 21 league goals as Diego Simeone clinched his first league title since 2014.

Despite his incredible return last season, he has struggled with form and fitness in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

The 34-year-old has scored four league goals so far but there has been no progress on an extension for him in Madrid.

According to reports from Marca, Suarez wants to extend his stay in Spanish capital, but Atletico will wait until the start of 2022 before making a decision on his situation.

The club are willing to offer a 12 month extension but there are potential doubts over Suarez’s long term physical evolution.