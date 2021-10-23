Chelsea not interested in Saul Niguez transfer in 2022

Premier League giants Chelsea will reject the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez permanently in 2022.

Spanish international Niguez joined the Blues on a season long loan deal ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after slipping down the pecking order in Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone is rumoured to be willing to let the 26-year-old leave next summer as he targets new midfield options for the defending La Liga champions.

However, despite initial confidence over Chelsea opting to activate their €40m purchase clause on him in next summer, reports from La Razon claim they have already reject the proposal.

Niguez has endured an underwhelming start to life at Stamford Bridge with just 45 Premier League minutes to his name so far this season.

The report adds Thomas Tuchel has already made a contingency plan for next summer and the Blues could now potentially rival Atletico Madrid for Inter Milan contract rebel Marcelo Brozovic.

