Barcelona’s expected starting lineup for El Clasico revealed

Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon in El Clasico, the most iconic fixture in the European game. Both sides are living different moments.

Madrid are under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, and sit third in La Liga, three points behind league leaders Real Sociedad and one behind second-placed Osasuna. They’re second in Champions League Group D, level on points with leaders Sheriff.

Ronald Koeman is in charge of Barcelona. They’re seventh in La Liga, two points off Sevilla and a Champions League place and five off La Real. In Europe, the Catalan club are third in Champions League Group E, six points off the pace-setters, Bayern Munich, and one behind second-placed Benfica.

El Clasico has undoubtedly lost some of its sheen following the departure from La Liga of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, two iconic personalities of Spanish football. But there’s still plenty on the line and an intriguing contest awaits.

Koeman is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde.

Sergio Busquets is expected to sit and anchor the midfield, with Gavi and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Memphis Depay will lead the line, flanked by Ansu Fati and Sergino Dest.