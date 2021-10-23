Athletic Bilbao beat Villarreal, Chelsea not interested in Saul move and Suarez wants Atletico extension

Athletic Bilbao edge out Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao have edge up to seventh place in La Liga as they clinched a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal.

Marcelino’s side collected three league points for the first time in five games thanks to a late spot kick from skipper Iker Muniain at the Estadio San Mames.

Chelsea not interested in Niguez transfer in 2022

Premier League giants Chelsea will reject the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez permanently in 2022.

However, despite initial confidence over Chelsea opting to activate their €40m purchase clause on him in next summer, reports from La Razon claim they have already reject the proposal.

Suarez wants Atletico Madrid contract extension

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez wants to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 34-year-old has scored four league goals so far but there has been no progress on an extension for him in Madrid.

According to reports from Marca, Suarez wants to extend his stay in Spanish capital, but Atletico will wait until the start of 2022 before making a decision on his situation.

