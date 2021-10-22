French giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to have expressed an interest for Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.

Barcelona no longer have to worry about Fati’s future thanks to a new contract which sees the 18-year-old talent tied down until 2027.

The Blaugrana have been keen to get their best young talents tied down to new deals, and Fati becomes the latest, following on from Pedri ahead of his previous deal expiring next summer.

The deal was never really in doubt, Fati making it clear that he wanted to stay at Barca, the club that has kept full trust in him through his almost year-long knee injury.

But the youngster did admit he had offers from abroad, and according to Mundo Deportivo, PSG were one of the suitors.

According to the report, PSG were willing to offer a sign-on bonus of €30million and an initial salary of €15million.

Barca have avoided another star heading to the French capital, however, with Fati not going anywhere, now tied under a release clause of €1billion.