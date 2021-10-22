Ousmane Dembele set for final fitness check ahead of Barcelona return

Barcelona will send Ousmane Dembele to Finland for a final post operation check up ahead of his eagerly awaited return.

Dembele has not featured for La Blaugrana this season after suffering another hamstring injury during Euro 2020 with France.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has struggled with a string of injuries across the last 18 months and he required surgery in July under world renowned specialist Dr Lasse Lampainen in Helsinki.

Dembele has returned to light training in recent weeks as Barcelona look to carefully manage his incoming return to first team action in Catalonia.

According to reports from Marca, Dembele is travelling to Finland this weekend, with the club waiting on final approval from Dr Lampainen before taking the next step in his rehabilitation.

If Dembele is given the all clear to return to competitive action, Ronald Koeman could bring him straight into the squad to face Rayo Vallecano in midweek action.