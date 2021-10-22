Jordi Alba could win El Clasico fitness battle

Barcelona star Jordi Alba could make a shock return to fitness ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana play host to their arch rivals at the Camp Nou on Sunday with the stakes continuing to rise for under pressure boss Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman is already set to be without key pair Pedri and Ronald Araujo through injury with Alba flagged up as a serious doubt earlier this week.

The Spanish international suffered a minor foot sprain during the midweek 1-0 Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv despite completing 90 minutes against the Ukrainians.

According to reports from Diario AS, Alba is pushing hard to take his place against Los Blancos with the club’s medical staff considering a painkilling injection to get him through the match.

Koeman is likely to wait until the last minute to make a firm decision on Alba’s fitness with teenage full back Alex Balde on standby to cover if needed.