Here are your Spanish football headlines for October 22.

Ancelotti gives injury update

Carlo Ancelotti believes injured Real Madrid stars Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard will return in time for El Clásico.

“We are well and the players have returned well after the Shakhtar game. I think that Carvajal and Hazard are going to return.

“We have time to prepare well for the Clásico to a good physical and tactical level.”

Europa League adventures

The two La Liga teams currently competing in the Europa League picked up good results on Thursday night.

Real Betis picked up a draw against strong opposition in Bayer Leverkusen, while Real Sociedad saw off Sterm Graz.

Both sides are in the top two of their respective groups at the midway stage of the group stage.

La Real suffer another injury

Real Sociedad may have picked up three points on Thursday night, but they also picked up yet another injury.

Martin Zubimendi picked up a gluteal muscle issue and he is very likely to miss this weekend’s big clash with Atletico Madrid.