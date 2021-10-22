Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid’s double injury boost ahead of El Clásico this weekend.

Los Blancos head to Camp Nou on Sunday for the first Clásico of the season, and they do so on the back of a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

It was a much-needed win for Ancelotti’s men following back-to-back defeats across La Liga and the Champions League before the international break.

Heading to Catalonia, Real Madrid are two points ahead of Barca, and ahead of the game, they have been given two fresh injury boosts.

Eden Hazard, who has been out since the international break, and Dani Carvajal, who has missed the last six games, are both in contention.

It emerged on Thursday that both players could be available, and Ancelotti has now all-but confirmed that news.

“We are well and the players have returned well after the Shakhtar game,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “I think that Carvajal and Hazard are going to return.

“We have time to prepare well for the Clásico to a good physical and tactical level.”

Ancelotti also spoke about the importance of the Clásico, adding: “The players already know how significant it is to play in El Clásico. We go into it relaxed and with maximum confidence.

“They are important games. In each country there are two special games, like Inter vs Milan, Chelsea vs Tottenham, Bayern vs Dortmund.

“It’s a special game for Spain and the Clásico is the most important game for the fans.

“It’s not a normal game and my way to prepare for it is with total relaxation and maximum concentration.”

Ancelotti already has experience of Clásicos, of course, having managed Real Madrid previously between 2013 and 2015.