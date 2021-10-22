Carlo Ancelotti has some demons to silence this weekend as he leads Real Madrid into El Clásico.

It has been some time since Ancelotti coached his last Clásico having left Real Madrid in 2015.

And this weekend, he takes his men to Camp Nou having returned in the summer.

The two teams go into the game just two points apart in the La Liga table with Barcelona winning their game in hand last time out, defeating Valencia.

But aside from the agendas of the clubs heading into this biggest of rivalries, Ancelotti has some personal business to take care of.

That’s because the Italian has a particularly poor record at Camp Nou.

Ancelotti has taken charge of six games at the famous Catalan arena so far, dating back to 2004, and he has only won one of those games, drawing two and losing three.

The last time the experience boss took charge of a game at Camp Nou was actually with Real Madrid, losing 2-1 in 2015.

In total, Ancelotti has gone up against Barcelona 11 times across games with Real Madrid, PSG and AC Milan.

He has won three of those games, losing five and drawing three.

When it comes to Clásicos, Ancelotti has a record of three defeats and two wins, and so he very much has a score to settle this weekend.