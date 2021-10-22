Barcelona are set to attempt to reduce more salaries as they look to improve their financial situation.

Barca‘s finances dominated the headlines during the summer, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann departing as a result.

Meanwhile, a number of players took salary reductions to help the club stabilise after racking up more than €1billion worth of debt.

Defender Samuel Umtiti was criticised for not following suit, but the Frenchman claims he was never asked.

That looks set to change, though, with SER reporting that Umtiti could well be asked to reduce his salary.

It’s claimed Barca will seek to reduce either the contract of the centre-back or that of Philippe Coutinho.

Both players are among the club’s highest earners at Camp Nou, and their salary reductions will be key in further reducing the club’s inflated salary bill.

The likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already agreed to reduce or restructure their current deals.