Barcelona are said to be close to agreeing yet another new contract after tying Ansu Fati and Pedri down to long-term deals.

The young duo penned improved terms over the course of the last week with Barca on a mission to retain their young talent.

But they have some older players they would also like to keep hold of, and no situation is more pressing than that of Ousmane Dembélé.

The winger is out of contract this summer, and given he signed for more than €100million back in 2017, Barca don’t want to lose him.

The original idea was to sell Dembélé in the summer, but after the Frenchman picked up an injury over the course of the summer, keeping him was the only option.

And according to SER, Barca are now close to agreeing a new deal with Dembélé.

The report comes after Newcastle United were linked with a free move for the winger next summer.

Dembélé will likely sign on reduced terms having been handed a bumper deal back in 2017, struggling to live up to expectations since.