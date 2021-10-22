Atletico Madrid have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

Los Rojiblancos head into a crucial tie this Sunday as they face top side La Real, currently sitting three points behind with a game in hand.

Diego Simeone‘s men put on a brave showing during the week as they came up short against Liverpool in the Champions League.

A brace from Antoine Griezmann saw Atleti come from behind, but the Frenchman was later sent off ahead of a penalty from Mo Salah, which decided the game.

On one hand, a defeat is not the best preparation for this game, but it was a strong performance from Atletico, and there were indeed plenty of positives to take from it.

Though, we didn’t see Stefan Savic during the game, the defender picking up an injury before the international break, against Barcelona.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Savic has not trained since, and he is not expected back in time for the La Real clash.

The 30-year-old is a lynchpin in Atleti’s three-man defence, so this will be a real blow for Simeone heading into this game.

Felipe will likely continue to fill the hole against La Real.