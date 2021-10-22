Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to rival Real Madrid for Red Bull Salzburg frontman Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi is attracting plenty of attention this summer having enjoyed a fine run of form.

The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals in 19 appearances this season, helping Salzburg top their group after three games in the Champions League.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with Adeyemi, despite the obvious links with Kylian Mbappe ahead of next summer.

But in a fresh report from Diario AS, Atletico Madrid have entered the fray for Germany international Adeyemi as they look to plan for the future.

Luis Suarez is now 35 years of age, and despite the fact he continues to perform, the Uruguayan is nearing the end of his career at this point.

Atleti did sign Matheus Cunha last summer, and he will provide depth across the front line, but it seems Adeyemi is catching the eye of Diego Simeone, as well as Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who is also attracting interest from many clubs around Europe.