Atletico Madrid eye 2022 move for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic

Atletico Madrid could make a shock 2022 free transfer move for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic.

Los Rojiblancos are likely to strengthen their midfield options in the coming months with boss Diego Simeone planning for life after Saul Niguez next season.

The Spanish international joined Premier League giants Chelsea on a season long loan deal in August and the Blues do have a purchase option on the 26-year-old.

If Chelsea do not make the deal permanent, Simeone is willing to sell the Elche-born schemer, after slipping down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Brozovic has emerged as a potential option, after rejecting the chance to extend his contract at the San Siro beyond next summer.

The Serie A champions are rumoured to have declined to his €6m annual wage demands and Brozovic has now asked his agent to look at other alternatives outside of Italian football in 2022.