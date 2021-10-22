Carlo Ancelotti has detailed the key aspect Real Madrid must master to beat Barcelona in this weekend’s Clásico.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways earlier this week when they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo were all on target as Real Madrid put back-to-back defeats in the rear view mirror.

The timing could not have been much better, either, with a trip to Catalonia in store on Sunday for El Clásico.

Real Madrid and Barca are now just two points apart in the La Liga table, and it’s set up to be a mouth watering Clásico, especially given the pressure that remains on Ronald Koeman.

And ahead of the big game, Ancelotti has spoken about what his team must do to defeat their fierce rivals following mixed form of late.

“For our team, the most important thing is always to defend well both with a low block, as a medium block and a high,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s more difficult for us, for our characteristic, to defend with a low block because it’s much more dangerous to counterattack the space with he players that we have up top.”

El Clásico kicks off at 4.15pm Spanish time on Sunday at Camp Nou, and it’s the first of three mouth-watering games back-to-back on Sunday evening as Real Betis face Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid take on Real Sociedad.