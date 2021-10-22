Alba El Clasico fitness latest, Dembele close to Barcelona comeback and Atletico eye Brozovic in 2022

Alba fighting to be fit for El Clasico

Barcelona star Jordi Alba could make a shock return to fitness ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

According to reports from Diario AS, Alba is pushing hard to take his place against Los Blancos with the club’s medical staff considering a painkilling injection to get him through the match.

Read more here.

Dembele edges closer to Barcelona return

Barcelona will send Ousmane Dembele to Finland for a final post operation check up ahead of his eagerly awaited return.

Dembele returned to light training last week as Barcelona look to manage his return to first team action in Catalonia.

According to reports from Marca, Dembele is travelling to Finland this weekend, with the club waiting on a final approval from Dr Lampainen before taking the next step in his rehabilitation.

Read more here.

Atletico eye Brozovic as a free transfer option in 2022

Atletico Madrid could make a shock 2022 free transfer move for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Brozovic has emerged as a option, after rejecting the chance to extend his contract at the San Siro beyond 2022.

Read more here.