Valencia fans have been given some potentially huge news over the much-talked about Nou Mestalla.

The new stadium has been left half built for the last 12 years, with work pausing in 2009 due to financial issues at Valencia and never resuming.

The stadium is significantly built at this point, and it has been for all of those years, but it has remained an empty concrete shell despite attempts from the city council to push the club into resuming works.

But there is fresh hope amid the cash injection Valencia received from La Liga’s CVC deal.

As part of the deal, clubs were given a significant amount of money upfront in exchange for 10% of future TV revenues, and Valencia were one of the clubs to accept the deal.

Clubs are encouraged to use the money for infrastructure, while a percentage can be used for transfers.

And with that in mind, it seems Valencia are going to use the money to finally progress the building of Nou Mestalla.

According to Cadena Ser, Valencia officials have met with the two companies that make up UTE, the company charged with building the stadium, to tell them they wish to resume construction.

ARRANCA @SERDepValencia con @FranGuaitaSER 🚨EXCLUSIVA @La_SER🚨

🏟’El VCF se ha REUNIDO con las dos empresas que forman la UTE para anunciarles QUE VAN A REANUDAR las obras del Nou Mestalla. Aportacion prevista: en torno a 90 MILLONES’ 100.4/95.7 FM

1179 OM

APP

Web

🐦TW👇 https://t.co/FYXr7dEBnp — SER Deportivos Valen (@SERDepValencia) October 21, 2021

It’s reported that Valencia will dedicate around €90million to the project in what could be a huge boost to the club and the city.

The new stadium is located in the area of Benicalap, which is 4.1 kilometres from Mestalla.

Nou Mestalla was originally set to have a capacity of 80,000, but those plans have since been scaled down to a capacity of 54,000.