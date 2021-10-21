Villarreal boss Unai Emery has sent a warning to his team following their Champions League win over Young Boys.

The Yellow Submarine realistically needed to win in Switzerland on Wednesday night to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

And they did just that, beating Young Boys 4-1 thanks to goals from Gerard Moreno, Yeremy Pino, Alberto Moreno and Samu Chukwueze.

Though, the scoreline did not tell the full story, with Young Boys having chances aplenty to get back into the game after the Yellow Submarine had rushed into a two-goal lead.

And get back into it they did after Meschak Elia scored with 13 minutes left, but ultimately, the Swiss side were undone on the break.

Villarreal deserve plenty of credit for that, especially given Young Boys outdid Manchester United on their home ground, but head coach Emery has warned his men they may not get as many chances to kill a game off in the future.

“We knew that the 2-0 was not going to be sufficient because a goal for them got them back into the game,” he said after the game.

“They have scored after having opportunities before, but in the end we have reacted well and we have won.

“The rivals are a team with a lot of intensity and we have more talent, but not as much intensity and that made us demand a lot of ourselves.

“There are times when some teams that don’t let you answer.”

Villarreal now sit level on points with second place Atalanta and two points behind leaders Manchester United.

The Yellows take on Young Boys at home next, ahead of facing Manchester United at home and Atalanta away.