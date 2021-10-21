Ronaldinho opens up on too much partying, Lionel Messi and Neymar

Ronaldinho is one of the most iconic footballers to have every lived. Fleet-footed and deceptively powerful, the Brazilian wizard’s star shone brighter than anybody else for a period between 2004 and 2006, when he dominated La Liga with Barcelona.

He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2003 from Paris Saint-Germain, leaving for Milan in 2008 after helping the Catalan club win two La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles and the Champions League, the latter of which he won in Paris in 2006.

Lionel Messi was part of that European Cup-winning team, and although he was injured for the final Ronaldinho played an integral role in helping him adjust to the first-team and prepare him for a life fighting amongst the elite of the elite.

Speaking with Le Parisien as carried by Diario AS, Ronaldinho looked back at whether he’d change his lifestyle of heavy partying if he could and spoke about his relationship with Messi and compatriot Neymar, both of whom left Barcelona for PSG.

“They’re friends,” Ronaldinho said of Messi and Neymar. “We play together. This isn’t a story about idolatry, or fandom. It’s a story of friendship, and I’d even say that they’re very good friends. Whenever I have the opportunity to be with them, I take it, because it’s a very special moment.”

Ronaldinho was asked whether he thinks he’d have achieved more in his career if he hadn’t partied so much. “No! I’m completely happy with everything that’s happened to me,” he said. “God gave me a lot. I’m lucky to have experienced very happy moments, so I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The Brazilian was also asked about the career of Messi, who he played with at Barcelona. “When I arrived at Barcelona there was already talk of this fantastic young man, Messi” he said. “And then, when we trained together, I saw his quality. In each game and training session we saw he was different. It was a pleasure watching him do it, and he became a true friend to me.

“I’m very happy to now see him at the club I started with in Europe, although it’s not something I thought would happen. I was sure he was going to finish his career at Barcelona. For me, it was a surprise. I like PSG, but it was a surprise because I never thought I would see him in shirt that wasn’t Barcelona’s.”