Real Madrid’s pursuit of Erling Haaland complicated by the emergence of rival suitors

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Erling Haaland has become a lot more complicated in recent weeks according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Borussia Dortmund centre-forward, still just 21 years of age, is wanted by Florentino Perez at the Santiago Bernabeu but has attracted the attention of virtually all of Europe’s heavyweights.

The three frontrunners are Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, three clubs with the economic might to defeat Madrid especially given their focus on prising primary target Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a frontman to compensate for City’s inability to land Harry Kane last summer, while Bayern have identified him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

PSG will go for Haaland with all their might should they indeed lose Mbappe to Madrid, and believe that the Norwegian could explode playing alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

His record so far in his career is incredible – Haaland has scored 70 goals in 69 games for Dortmund, managing nine in his opening six Bundesliga games this season alone. A frightening prospect.