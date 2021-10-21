Manuel Pellegrini pleased with the connection Real Betis have made with their supporters

Real Betis welcomed Bayer Leverkusen to the Benito Villamarin this evening in matchday three of the Europa League, and secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

The Andalusian side were second in Group G going into the game, behind their German opponents only through goal difference. Betis are four points clear of third-placed Celtic and seven ahead of bottom-placed Ferencvaros – they’re enjoying a good season.

Betis’ opening game saw them beat Celtic 4-3 in a thriller in Seville, while the Andalusians secured a no-nonsense 3-1 victory away at Ferencvaros in their second. Leverkusen beat Ferencvaros in Germany in their opening game before hammering Celtic 4-0 in Glasgow in their second.

Domestically, Betis are eighth in La Liga, level on points with seventh-placed Barcelona and two behind Atletico Madrid and the Champions League spot they represent.

Borja Iglesias fired the Andalusian side into the lead in the 75th minute, only for Robert Andrich to equalise seven minute later and ensure that the spoils were shared.

“It was a good game, with two teams that played well,” coach Manuel Pellegrini said post-match in comments carried by Diario de Sevilla. “A point seems a fair result for both teams.

“The team has inspired the fans based on the way the team plays and the performance of the players,” he continued. “It’s important to win but it was a good show of football and the people left happy, entertained. They’d have been happier if we’d won, but I think this was a good game between two good teams.”