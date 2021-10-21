Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has made it clear he is concerned about the mounting problems at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Los Nervionenses have now won just one of their last four games after drawing again in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Sevilla drew 0-0 with Lille to fall three points behind group leaders Salzburg, and despite a win in La Liga last time out, domestic form hasn’t been too inspiring of late, either.

The Andalusian side are only three points behind leaders Real Sociedad as things stand, but they are not playing well.

Lopetegui knows that, and it’s clear he is concerned about the problems he and his side are now facing.

“Many problems, that’s certain,” he said after the game. “It’s a complicated time. The international breaks, the accumulation of games, travel…the don’t excuse us, we have to manage it the best way possible.

“We have had many problems come together with those we already had.

“We have lost Karim (Rekik), Marcos (Acuna) has had problems, some of the others as well, and thinking of the next game in La Liga…Kounde was injured in the game against Spain and I don’t know when he will recover.”

Sevilla face winless Levante this weekend in a game they should come through comfortably before facing newly promoted Mallorca.

Those games should give Lopetegui’s men the chance to pick up some wins even without some of their injured players.

Though, Sevilla now they need to improve given there will be times this season when they will face stronger teams and during times of injury difficulties.