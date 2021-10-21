Jose Mourinho suffers heaviest defeat of managerial career as Roma lose 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt

Jose Mourinho has just suffered the heaviest defeat of his managerial career. His Roma team just took a 6-1 beating in the European Conference League at the hands of Bodo/Glimt.

Erik Botheim fired the Norwegian hosts into the lead in the eighth minute before Patrick Berg doubled their advantage in the 20th. Carles Perez pulled one back for Roma eight minutes later, but it was to prove nothing more than a consolation.

Botheim struck again seven minutes into the second half before Ola Solbakken made it 4-1 in the 71st minute. Amahl Pellegrino scored a fifth seven minutes later, before Solbakken completed the rout with his second and Roma’s sixth in the 80th minute.

1 – A José Mourinho side has conceded 6+ goals in a single game for the first time ever, in what is the 1008th match of his managerial career. Shock. #UECL #BodoGlimtRoma — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 21, 2021

The result leaves Roma second in Group C of the European Conference League, a point behind Bodo/Glimt. They’re fourth in Serie A, nine points behind league leaders Napoli.

Mourinho has enjoyed an incredible, storied coaching career that’s seen him lead the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid to great success, but is fighting to prove he still has what it takes amongst the coaching elite right now. Tonight won’t help.