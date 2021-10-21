Jordi Alba has raised an injury concern ahead of this weekend’s Clásico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

All attention is now turning to the fierce derby after both sides were involved in Champions League action this week.

Both did their part, too, Real Madrid bouncing back from a defeat to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0, while Barcelona took all three points in a must-win game against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Real Madrid’s win was their first outing since the international break, while Barcelona have managed to get a head of steam thanks to a La Liga win over Valencia and the narrow win over Kyiv.

But in the latest of those games, it seems Ronald Koeman‘s men have picked up an injury concern.

Experienced full-back Alba has picked up some sort of injury, and he is waiting to see what the damage is with the Clásico now just a matter of days away.

“I have a dead foot. It hit me on the toe and let’s see what I have,” he said after the game. “I have something because it has given me pain.”

Speaking about the win over Kyiv and the Clásico, Alba added: “This week was important and we have won the two games.

“To lose today would have left us out. The fans have responded well, it’s helping us to grow, and a difficult game awaits us.

“It doesn’t matter how you come into the Clásico, but we hope to give the fans joy and win.”