Joaquin starts as Real Betis welcome Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League

Real Betis welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Benito Villamarin this evening in matchday three of the Europa League.

The Andalusian side are second in Group G going into the game, second to their German opponents only through goal difference.

Betis are three points clear of third-placed Celtic and six ahead of bottom-placed Ferencvaros – they’re enjoying a good season.

Betis’ opening game saw them beat Celtic 4-3 in a thriller in Seville, while Manuel Pellegrini’s men secured a no-nonsense 3-1 victory away at Ferencvaros in their second.

Leverkusen beat Ferencvaros in Germany in their opening game before hammering Celtic 4-0 in Glasgow in their second.

Domestically, Betis are eighth in La Liga, level on points with seventh-placed Barcelona and two behind Atletico Madrid and the Champions League spot they represent.

Pellegrini looks to have set his team up in a 4-2-3-1, with Claudio Bravo starting in goal behind a back four of Martin Montoya, German Pezzella, Edgar Gonzalez and Juan Miranda.

Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will sit in the double-pivot, while an attacking trident of Joaquin, Aitor Ruibal and Nabil Fekir will operate behind leading man Borja Iglesias.

