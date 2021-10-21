Joan Laporta has asked fans to get behind Barcelona for this Sunday’s Clásico clash with Real Madrid.

Barca have had a difficult season thus far, and that has seen fans stay away for some games.

Some games with restrictions at Camp Nou didn’t sell out, and in the first game since restrictions were lifted, allowing a 100% attendance, Barca could only only manage an attendance of less than 50% as they defeated Valencia over the weekend.

It’s a concerning trend for Barca who, despite their troubles, head into this weekend’s Clásico just two points behind Real Madrid.

And ahead of the game, president Laporta has pleaded with fans to turn up and support their team.

“I have a good feeling for the Clásico,” he said during the press conference for Ansu Fati’s new contract.

“I see that the team has improved, we are recovering from injuries, starting with Ansu, who had a spell out.

“Kun is back already, players have improved their contribution.

“We play at home, we will have the support of the fans, and I take advantage of this opportunity to ask the Culés to come because it will be a spectacular.

“I am optimistic and I hope that we will win. I hope for an Ansu goal.”

Barcelona head into this one on the back of much-needed back-to-back wins, beating Valencia in La Liga before narrowly seeing off Dynamo Kyiv in a much-needed Champions League win.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, got some extra rest as far as La Liga is concerned, but they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 away from home in the Champions League during the week.