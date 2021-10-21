Joan Laporta has given his thoughts on Ansu Fati after agreeing a new contract with the youngster.

Barcelona were desperate to get a deal done for Fati sooner rather than later given his previous deal was due to expire in the summer.

The Catalan giant did have an option to automatically extend the previous deal, but they were keen to improve the young striker’s terms in a bid to tie him down to a much longer deal.

And they have managed just that, Fati signing until 2027, covering him for this season plus five more.

The youngster is one of the brightest talents Barca have, and he has already shown signs of regaining the form he showed before his injury, which kept him out for around a year, having returned recently.

During the press conference for the new contract, Laporta spoke about Fati and why Barca were so keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

“It’s a huge day for Barca because we have signed the present and the future,” he said.

“We are very excited. For us, it was very important to regularise this situation.

“At just 18 years, he has an extraordinary maturity and a super talent.

“Your objectives are our objectives. Thank you to your family and your agent for their efforts because everyone has played their part.

“We have found an agreement and here we are.”