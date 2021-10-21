Giorgio Chiellini reveals he wished Cristiano Ronaldo had left Juventus earlier

Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he thinks it would have been better for Juventus if Cristiano Ronaldo had left the club earlier.
Speaking in an interview with DAZN in comments carried by Marca, the Italian centre-back opined that losing the Portuguese so late in the transfer window hampered Juventus’ preparation.
“He left on August 28th,” Chiellini said. “I’m sure it would have been better for us if he had left earlier. It’s something we paid for.
“It would have been better if he had left on August 1st,” he continued. “We would have had time to organise ourselves, we wouldn’t have been thinking only about [Cristiano] and we would have begun the championship better prepared.”
Cristiano joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances for the Italian giants.
Juventus won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles during his three seasons in Turin, although he failed to help Juventus win the Champions League.
Cristiano is now back at Old Trafford with United, the club he joined Madrid from in the summer of 2009.
He’s started quick – scoring six goals in his first eight games for the English side – and will hope to prove he still has what it takes to succeed amongst the elite of the elite.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
a lot of Juventus fans do too, no coincidence our goal difference was destroyed since he joined, costing us ten in a row, then eventually he couldn`t be bothered which is disastrous whgen you are focussing on making an old man look better. the premier league has weaker defending so expected he`ll do well. i`ll always remember he stayed later to mess up our mercato. do one ronno!
#Matinn…. I don’t understand what you mean by ur goal difference was destroyed when he (Cristiano) joined Juventus, even when he scored that many goals for Juvenrus? You are saying that the Premier League is weak, but he scored 101 goals in 134 appearances in ur so-called “strong” Seria A league….. that’s phenomenal goal scoring.
I understand what Chiellini & Bonnucci meant when they said they became overdependent on Cristiano and it cost them…. & Cristiano leaving very late in the transfer window didn’t allow the team prepare better. But I don’t understand what you are saying. Learn how to call a spade a spade.