Gerard Pique has made history with his latest goal for Barcelona.

The centre-back was on target on Wednesday night, scoring the game-winning goal in a must-win clash for Barca in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana saw off Dynamo Kyiv thanks to the goal, Pique turning home Jordi Alba’s inch-perfect cross.

And that goal put Pique to the top of a certain list, namely the highest scoring Champions League defenders list.

Following that goal, no other defender has scored more goals in the Champions League, with 16 goals.

That’s the same as former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos, who also managed that total, meaning Pique is one goal away from being the standalone leader.

The defender with the most goals in the history of the Champions League. This man is on 🔥@3gerardpique pic.twitter.com/5s772emn3l — Shakira (@shakira) October 20, 2021

Third on the list is another former Real Madrid star in Sergio Ramos, who looks as though he might struggle to catch up with Pique having fallen behind given his injury issues.

Ramos is yet to play for new club PSG despite arriving in the summer.