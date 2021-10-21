Gary Linker to anchor LaLigaTV’s coverage of Sunday’s El Clasico

Gary Lineker will be in the LaLigaTV studio for Sunday’s El Clasico between his former club Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga. Lineker – the last European to score a hat-trick in the fixture – will be joined for live coverage by Aitor Karanka and Chapi Ferrer.

The now-60-year-old joined Barcelona from Everton in the summer of 1986 off the back of a solitary season at Goodison Park that saw him score 30 goals and a World Cup campaign with England in Mexico that saw him win the Golden Boot.

Lineker spent three seasons at Camp Nou, scoring 42 goals in 103 games before being pushed out by Johan Cruyff and returning to England to join Tottenham Hotspur. He won the Copa del Rey and the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Barcelona.

Madrid are coming into El Clasico second in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand. Barcelona, living a moment of crisis on and off the pitch, are in seventh.