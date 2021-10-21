David Silva starts for Real Sociedad in Europa League trip to Austria

Real Sociedad travel to Austria this evening to take on Sturm Graz in matchday three of the Europa League.

La Real go into the game third in Group B, two points clear of bottom-placed Sturm Graz and two points behind both Monaco and PSV Eindhoven.

The Basque side opened their European campaign with a 2-2 draw at PSV before drawing 1-1 with Monaco in San Sebastian.

Strum Graz lost their opener 1-0 to Monaco in the south of France before taking a 4-1 beating at home to PSV.

Domestically, La Real are flying this term. They’re top of La Liga, three points clear of second placed Real Madrid – albeit with a game played more.

For the trip to Austria, Imanol Alguacil has set his team up in what appears to be a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alex Remiro starting in goal behind a back four of Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand and Aihen Munoz.

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino will anchor the midfield, while an attacking trident of Adnan Januzaj, David Silva and Portu will operate behind leading man Alexander Isak.