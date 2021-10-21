Chiellini reveals Cristiano left Juventus too late while Barcelona plot move for Mbappe

Giorgio Chiellini reveals he wished Cristiano Ronaldo had left Juventus earlier

Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he thinks it would have been better for Juventus if Cristiano Ronaldo had left the club earlier.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN in comments carried by Marca, the Italian centre-back opined that losing the Portuguese so late in the transfer window hampered Juventus’ preparation.

Read more here.

Barcelona believe they can steal Kylian Mbappe from beneath Real Madrid’s noses

The idea that Barcelona could enter the race for Kylian Mbappe sounds beyond fanciful given the Catalan club’s perilous financial situation, but murmurs emerging from Camp Nou have hinted that they could make one big move in the summer of 2022.

Read more here.

Joaquin starts as Real Betis welcome Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League

Real Betis welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Benito Villamarin this evening in matchday three of the Europa League.

The Andalusian side are second in Group G going into the game, second to their German opponents only through goal difference.

Read more here.