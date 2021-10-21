Barcelona have now learned the extent of Jordi Alba’s injury, and it’s not particularly good news.

Alba played a key role in Barca‘s much-needed Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday night.

The experienced full-back delivered an inch-perfect cross to pick out Gerard Pique for the game’s only goal.

But despite playing a full 90 minutes, Alba picked up an injury during the game, revealing that he was feeling pain after the full-time whistle.

The 32-year-old underwent some tests following the injury and it has been confirmed by Diario AS that he has picked up a strain in his right foot.

That makes him a serious doubt for this Sunday’s all-important Clásico clash with Real Madrid.

At this point, Alba is not totally ruled out, but it will be an uphill task for him to recover in time.

The defender has a day off, meeting with the rest of his teammates for dinner today, but he will report to training tomorrow (Friday), when he will be assessed again.