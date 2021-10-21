Barcelona are turning their attention to two other players in need of new contracts following agreements with Ansu Fati and Pedri.

It has been quite the week for the Barca board, and not just because of the much-needed back-to-back wins across La Liga and the Champions League.

Barca agreed a new long-term deal with midfield star Pedri, and they followed that up with another long-term agreement with Ansu Fati, who is now tied down until 2027.

Both players have been given release clauses of €1billion, and that gives the Blaugrana total control over the futures of their two brightest young players.

But it looks as though the Catalan giants are not stopping there, turning their attention to two more bright prospects.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca will now look to tie both Gavi and Ronald Araujo down to new deals.

Gavi, still only 17 year of age, has impressed this season, and he already has his first senior international cap with Spain.

As things stand, the midfielder is only under contract until 2023, but Barca will look to improve his terms and agree a long-term deal.

The same goes for defender Araujo, who has made 37 league appearances since breaking through in 2017.

He too is out of contract in 2023, and he is another Barca feel they need to tie down sooner rather than later.

And in the meantime, it looks as though negotiations with Sergi Roberto will take a backseat.

It’s likely those talks will resume at some stage, but Roberto, who is out of contract as soon as next summer, will have to wait for now, and the same applies to Ousmane Dembélé.