The Barcelona squad are coming together ahead of this weekend’s all-important Clásico clash.

Barca and Real Madrid will renew their rivalry once again this Sunday afternoon in the first Clásico of the season.

It has been a testing campaign for the Blaugrana so far, on and off the pitch, but a win over Valencia last weekend has seen them creep to within two points of Real Madrid ahead of Sunday’s clash at Camp Nou.

The recent returns of Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati from injury have given Barca a fresh perspective, while new contracts for Pedri and Fati have also helped lift the mood in Catalonia.

On Wednesday, Barca also made it back-to-back wins with a Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv, and after that game, the Blaugrana stars are taking time to connect as a group.

According to Sport, the whole squad is meeting for dinner today at a restaurant in the city.

Ronald Koeman gave the squad a free day, and it was decided that the players would take time to connect ahead of the Clásico

That’s a good sign for Barca, with the squad clearly a tight-knit group, in spite of all that has gone on in recent months.