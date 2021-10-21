Barcelona believe they can steal Kylian Mbappe from beneath Real Madrid’s noses

The idea that Barcelona could enter the race for Kylian Mbappe sounds beyond fanciful given the Catalan club’s perilous financial situation, but murmurs emerging from Camp Nou have hinted that they could make one big move in the summer of 2022.

The salary cap and transfer budget at Barcelona will increase next season according to Diario AS, and Real Madrid target Mbappe has been identified as a key desire. The Paris Saint-Germain forward will be a free agent come the end of the campaign.

Barcelona are going to work with Pini Zahavi to try to make the deal happen, and are willing to pay Mbappe a signing-on bonus of €90m – the word on the street is that Madrid are planning to pay him €50m. They also believe they can offer the French marksman higher wages than their great rivals from the Spanish capital.

Mbappe was close to signing for Barcelona in the summer of 2017 only for the Catalan club to choose Ousmane Dembele over him in their search for Neymar’s replacement. They had almost agreed a package of €120m plus €30m in extras for the then-teenager.