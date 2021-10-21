Ansu Fati turned down three major European clubs to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona have announced that Ansu Fati has committed his future to the club until 2027 and agreed to a €1bn release clause.

The news is massive for the Catalan club, who are at a low ebb at the moment in both a sporting and a financial sense. Retaining Fati for the long-term shortly after doing the same with Pedri is real cause for optimism amongst supporters.

Fati inherited Lionel Messi’s number ten shirt when the Argentine left for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the summer, and is hailed as one of the most exciting players in the European game.

Still just 18, the Spanish international has a market value of €60m according to Transfermarkt and has contributed directly to three goals – two he scored himself, one he assisted – in the three games he’s played in La Liga so far this season.

Fati has only just returned from injury after close to a year out and several operations. To go with his incredible talent, he’s also displayed mental fortitude. The sky’s the limit for him.

To underline Barcelona’s success in convincing Fati to commit his future to the club, a report in Diario Sport revealed that PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool had put offers on the table for the teenager promising to pay him double what Barcelona did. His desire, however, was to stay at Camp Nou.