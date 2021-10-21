Here are the Spanish football headlines for October 21.

Fati signs new deal

Ansu Fati has signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona.

The youngster has continued to impress following his long-term injury and Barca were ken to offer him improved terms, despite having the option to unilaterally extend his deal by two years.

Fati and Barca have now agreed a contract until 2027, covering this season and five more after that.

The striker’s release clause will be a cool €1billion.

Villarreal and Barca get the job done

Villarreal and Barca both realistically had to win on Wednesday night to keep their hopes of progressing through the Champions League alive.

Barca did their bit first, defeating Dynamo Kyiv in the early kick-off thanks to a Gerard Pique goal.

Villarreal followed that up with a 4-1 away win over Young Boys to move level on points with second placed Atalanta.

The Yellow Submarine had to battle hard against an attacking Young Boys side, but goals from Gerard Moreno, Yeremy Pino, Alberto Moreno and Samu Chukwueze got the job done.

Sevilla continue to stumble

Sevilla continue to stumble their way through what is generally seen as a weak Champions League group.

Julen Lopetegui’s men drew 0-0 away to Lille on Wednesday night, and they now sit four points behind group leaders Salzburg, one point ahead of Lille.