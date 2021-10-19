Watch: Vinicius sets up compatriot Rodrygo to put Real Madrid 4-0 up in Ukraine

Real Madrid travelled to Ukraine this evening to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League tie.

Madrid were second in Champions League Group D heading into the game, two points clear of Inter and Shakhtar but three behind leaders Sheriff, the Moldovan underdogs who beat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last European fixture.

Madrid took the lead in the 38th minute, but it wasn’t of their own doing. Sergey Krivstov was trying to defend a ball over the top – he was cogniscent of Benzema lurking over his shoulder – but directed it past his own goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 51st minute. Benzema did well to carry the ball down the left flank before finding Modric, who played a one-touch pass into Vinicius Junior in the box. The Brazilian controlled calmly and finished coolly to make it 2-0.

He made it 3-0 shortly after. This time Benzema played a short pass to him before he set off on a mazy run, eventually working his way into the box before finishing with real composure.

Vinicius then turned creator to set his compatriot Rodrygo up for a goal. Benzema was again involved, this time releasing Vinicius down an inside-left channel to enable the Brazilian to square the ball charitably for Rodrygo, whose hand didn’t shake.