Watch: Sergey Krivstov puts Real Madrid ahead through unfortunate own goal

Real Madrid travelled to Ukraine this evening to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League tie.

Madrid were second in Champions League Group D heading into the game, two points clear of Inter and Shakhtar but three behind leaders Sheriff, the Moldovan underdogs who beat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last European fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti set Madrid up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Shakhtar 0-1 Real Madrid | Kryvtsov (own goal)

Casemiro anchored the midfield – flanked by veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – while the red-hot Karim Benzema led the line with Rodrygo to his right and Vinicius to his left.

Madrid took the lead in the 38th minute, but it wasn’t of their own doing. Sergey Krivstov was trying to defend a ball over the top – he was cogniscent of Benzema lurking over his shoulder – but directed it past his own goalkeeper and into the back of the net.