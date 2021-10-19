Watch: Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita send Liverpool 2-0 up at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid welcomed Liverpool to the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League this evening in a genuinely mouthwatering clash between two European heavyweights.

Atletico were second in Champions League Group B heading into the game, two points behind leaders Liverpool, three clear of Porto and four ahead of bottom-placed Milan.

Domestically, Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in La Liga, where they’re seeking to retain the title they won last season. They’re level on points with Osasuna, Sevilla and Real Madrid, and three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Liverpool took the lead at the Wanda Metropolitano in the eighth minute through the red-hot Mohamed Salah, possibly the most in-form footballer in Europe. He cut in from the right side before seeing his effort from the edge of the box deflect past Jan Oblak.

Naby Keita doubled Liverpool’s advantage in the 13th minute. The ball fell to him with a sight of goal and he made no mistake, unleashing a well-struck effort past Oblak into the top right corner to give Atletico a mountain to climb.