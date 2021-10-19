Watch: Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho share warm embrace at the Parc des Princes

Two of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho are men that occupy a special place in the heart of everyone who’s watched football this century.

The former is still active, an Argentine wizard who reached the summit of the game in the blaugrana of Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

The latter is retired, a Brazilian genius who, for a brief window, hit levels that few other footballers have. He spent a period of his youth with PSG before fulfilling his potential at Barcelona.

The pair have eight Ballon d’Or awards between them (two for Ronaldinho, six for Messi) and played together for a period at Camp Nou when Messi’s career was just getting going.

Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho – both South American icons who’ve plied their trade with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain – reunited at the Parc des Princes this evening. Warm hug. pic.twitter.com/jm83HrTXI2 — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) October 19, 2021

Ronaldinho left for Milan in 2007, after which Messi inherited his number ten shirt. The pair were reportedly inseparable off the pitch despite their difference in age.

They were reunited this evening at the Parc des Princes. The pair shared a warm embrace on the touchline as Messi warmed up just before PSG’s Champions League clash with Leipzig.