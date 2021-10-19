Watch: Antoine Griezmann sees straight red card for high-boot on Roberto Firmino

Atletico Madrid welcomed Liverpool to the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League this evening in a genuinely mouthwatering clash between two European heavyweights.

Atletico were second in Champions League Group B heading into the game, two points behind leaders Liverpool, three clear of Porto and four ahead of bottom-placed Milan.

Liverpool took the lead in the eighth minute through Mohamed Salah, possibly the most in-form footballer in Europe. He cut in from the right side before seeing his effort from the edge of the box deflect past Jan Oblak.

Naby Keita doubled Liverpool’s advantage in the 13th minute. The ball fell to him with a sight of goal and he made no mistake, unleashing a well-struck effort past Oblak into the top right corner to give Atletico a mountain to climb.

Atletico, with typical mental strength, responded well. Antoine Griezmann pulled one back in the 20th minute, directing Koke’s effort from distance goalward after good work from Thomas Lemar out on the left side.

The Frenchman completed the comeback in the 34th minute. He collected the ball after intelligent play by Joao Felix before opening his body and finishing confidently. He then turned from hero to villain in the 51st minute, however, after his high-boot on Roberto Firmino saw him receive a straight red card.