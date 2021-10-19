Sergio Aguero has explained why he did not end up with the famous number 10 at Barcelona.

Aguero joined the Blaugrana this summer on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City at the end of his contract.

The Argentine spent 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, helping to transform City as a club.

He then arrived at Camp Nou hoping to play alongside Lionel Messi, something that did not pan out after the whole saga that saw Messi join PSG during the summer transfer window.

That was a crushing blow for Aguero, but he remained keen to play for Barca, and some thought he might take over from Messi’s number.

But that wasn’t the case, and it was later confirmed that youngster Ansu Fati would take the famous digits.

And in an pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, Aguero has explained the situation over the squad number.

“It’s the number that I used during the under-20 World Cup in Holland and also in the national team,” he said.

“Leo had the 10 and when Pique and other people at the club told me about the 10, I had already asked for the 19.

“Also, the 10 also suits Ansu quite well.

“He is returning with excitement, he is young and has talent that should add to what we have.”