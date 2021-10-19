The race for this year’s Ballon d’Or is one of the closest in recent times.

We had to do without the Ballon d’Or last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the famed award returns this year with the finals to be held on November 29.

Ahead of the finals, the extended list has been announced after competitions and national associations made their nominations.

Among the list are La Liga stars Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Memphis Depay, Luis Suarez, Pedri and Gerard Moreno.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mo Salah are all among the favourites.

In Spain, much of the backing centres around Benzema, who managed the best scoring season of his career last term, scoring 22 La Liga goals and 30 across all competitions.

And even 2018 winner Modric is backing him to win, telling Diario AS: “There are a various candidates that could win it. For me, Karim is one of them.

“I hope that he wins it because he deserves for how he has played this year and his trajectory.

“Above all, these recent years. He has always been at a top level. And he has now won a title with France, which is important in these awards. I hope that he wins because he deserves it.”

But Benzema is not among the very favourites with the bookmakers.

As things stand, Lionel Messi is favourite after winning the Pichichi in La Liga before winning Copa América with Argentina, while Robert Lewandowski is just behind having netted as many as 41 goals in Bundesliga last season.

Here are the top five favourites.

Lionel Messi – 4/7

Robert Lewandowski – 5/2

Jorginho – 7/1

Mo Salah – 10/1

Karim Benzema – 16/1

The campaign to get Benzema a Ballon d’Or is really ramping up in Spain, but the Frenchman is likely to fall short.

Messi comfortably outscored Benzema last season for a Barcelona side that were inferior to Real Madrid.

The now PSG star also won his first major international title, winning Copa América with Argentina.

Beyond Messi, Lewandowski, who is yet to win the award, put together an unbelievable scoring total of 41 in domestic football alone last season.

The Polish frontman has been brilliantly consistent over a number of years and deserves recognition for his efforts.

Other contenders also include Jorginho, who was excellent for Chelsea in their Champions League-winning campaign before winning Euro 2020 with Italy.

There has also been a campaign behind Kante, who won the Champions League last season having been very consistent over a number of years across his time with Chelsea and Leicester City.

*Odds via SkyBet