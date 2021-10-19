Ferland Mendy returns to Real Madrid starting lineup against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid travel to Ukraine this evening to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League tie.
Madrid are second in Champions League Group D, two points clear of Inter and Shakhtar but three behind leaders Sheriff, the Moldovan underdogs who beat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last European fixture.
At home in Spain, Madrid are second in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad – with a game in hand – and level with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna.
Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set Madrid up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, who’s just returned after a spell out injured.
Casemiro will anchor the midfield – flanked by veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – while the red-hot Karim Benzema will lead the line with Rodrygo to his right and Vinicius to his left.