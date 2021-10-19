Carlo Ancelotti has issued an injury update on a number of key players ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Los Blancos are back in action this evening following an extended break following the international period, but they face a difficult first outing back.

Real Madrid face Shakhtar Donetsk tonight in the Champions League as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Sheriff last time out in the competition.

Last season, Los Blancos lost twice against Shakhtar at this stage of the competition, but they will need points this time around following that defeat to Sheriff.

And ahead of the game, and with Eden Hazard already confirmed as out, Ancelotti has provided some positive injury news on Ferland Mendy, Marcelo and Toni Kroos.

“Mendy and Marcelo have returned. Kroos has improved. The last few days of training have gone well,” said Ancelotti in his post-match press conference.

“We are motivated because it’s a very important game. We have failed in the last two. A bit of order has been lacking. But the team is prepared.”

As things stand, Real Madrid are two points ahead of Shakhtar and Inter Milan, but they are three behind group leaders Sheriff.

This is the first of two games against Shakhtar for Ancelotti’s men ahead of the second games against Sheriff and Inter Milan.